Reminding us to honor history

I want to thank Blanche Brick for her recent piece on remembering history: it engendered several vigorous replies that I found thought-provoking.

George Will in his recent book "The Conservative Sensibility" cautions that the beginning of the fracturing of freedom is forgetfulness: "ignorance of our history makes us libel our own times." Will goes on to warn that time does damage slowly, and in so doing, damages thoroughly!

Humans forget so easily because of time's ineluctable marching on, leaving the present to decay in the horizon of the future.

Thank you, Dr. Brick, and other historians, for cautioning us about the overarching presence of the "now" that tends to bend and bury our past!

JOHN BEAVER

Bryan