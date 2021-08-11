Remember saving and budgeting money?

Does anyone else remember not being able to go camping or even to a movie because we did not have the money? I am sick of these ridiculous handouts to create more dependency on government. Brianne Walker (Eagle, Aug. 2) kindly took in her siblings — one of whom was 19 and perfectly capable of keeping the children while she worked; but no, she quit her job so she is now dependent on us.

I recall being poor and eating lots of tuna casseroles while working and budgeting my money — $350 a month. I'm so glad she got to take her family camping on the money she received from President Joe Biden and wonder to myself if she paid the rent and other obligations.

Biden would like to make these expanded child tax credit payments permanent, and we simply cannot afford this or we will be the next Venezuela. With the additional 1 million illegal people invading our border with no means to support themselves, we are headed in that direction with Biden in office. It is just horrific what Biden is allowing to happen.

LESLEY SPENCER

Bryan