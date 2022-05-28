 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Remember fallen Aggie service members

Those individuals who wish their neighbors a “Happy Memorial Day” are sadly misinformed on the purpose of this federal holiday.

Memorial Day should require all Americans to solemnly reflect on the lives of the young men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation, to us.

This year will mark for the first time that all 70 Texas Aggies who lost their life in the First World War will be remembered. On the Simpson Drill Field, a single poppy will be placed at the memorial tree and plaque in remembrance of them.

We should never forget their sacrifice, or the sacrifice of those who came before them, or those who followed. May they rest in peace.

And, hopefully by next year at this time 70 flags will fly proudly over Kyle Field.

JOHN BLAIR

Bryan

