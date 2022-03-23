Register to vote to stop the divide

I was at a meeting of the revitalized League of Women Voters of the Brazos Valley on Sunday where I was reminded of two upcoming elections and the need for people not yet registered to vote to do so by April 7.

You can register to vote at votetexas.gov, which gives you the choice of registering online, then printing the form and mailing it in, or requesting an application form be mailed to you.

I found it hard to locate the voter registration information and wanted to pass this along to others who might be in a similar situation.

I have been finding the current political incivility problematic because I remember the past when politicians differed on policy, not by hurling verbal abuse at one another, but by working to improve the country and the lives of their constituents. In fact, politicians were often friends who differed only in their view of what was best for the country.

If you are like me and find the abusive nature of politics offensive, you may be interested in an idea suggested by Sara Ptomey of Bryan recently, #StopTheDivide. This sounds like a good way to remind politicians that we elected them to run the country and deal with policy, not attack each other.

KAREN CARLSON

College Station