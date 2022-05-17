Reasons the incumbent was elected to post

Commissioner Russ Ford was chosen twice for Brazos County commissioner for Pct. 2:

• By his own party to be on the ballot in the general election. (August 2020 County Executive Committee, Brazos GOP)

• By the people of Precinct 2 in the general election in November 2020.

Why?

• His values: Pro-business, pro-family, pro-law enforcement and he is a fiscal conservative.

• His experience: over 25 years in civil infrastructure work (roads, bridges and budgets)

• His education: Texas A&M University, construction science

• His roots: lifelong resident of the Brazos Valley and Central Texas

The Brazos GOP and the residents of Brazos County discerned proven truth that rings clear today:

• Russ Ford filed his campaign finance reports & supporting documents accurately on time, the first time, unlike his opponent.

• Russ Ford’s opponent, when serving as interim county commissioner, voted to increase tax revenue provisions without approval by the voter on July 21, during the pandemic.

• Russ Ford’s opponent has never found a tax or fee he did not like now or when he was a Bryan city councilman;

His opponent voted:

• To increase Bryan parks and recreation fees by as much as 50% (2013)

• To increase application and permit fees for oil/gas operations by as much as 600% (2010)

• Against a charter amendment that would impose new restrictions on council members’ power & influence (2014)

His opponent established:

• Parking fees for the Roy Kelly multimodal parking garage (2011)

• Fees for mobile food trucks & concession carts (2014)

His opponent allowed:

• An illegal nursing home to continue operating after constituents wanted it removed (2010)

Russ Ford is a leader who works hard. It’s easy to go after taxes and fees, it’s hard to go after efficiencies.

Vote Russ Ford on May 24.

JEFF MURSKI

Bryan