At this point, in this present term, Joe Biden is 80 years old. The concerns about his “cognitive difficulties’ have been well-reported and discussed at the mid-point of this term.

If elected in 2024, Donald Trump would then be 78 years old. At the mid-point of that term, he would then be — guess what — 80 years of age; the very same current age of Joe Biden!

Would voters have a desire to observe, again, the possibility of dementia development in a president? It’s not likely.

HANK TAYLOR

Bryan