Ever since Texas was a Republic and then a state its boundaries between the adjacent states — Louisiana, Oklahoma and New Mexico, and the country of Mexico — have been in a state of flux.

Generally speaking, the boundary separating it from Louisiana is the west bank of the Sabine, while the south bank of the Red River separates it from Oklahoma. The north-south boundary separating it from New Mexico was supposed to follow the 103rd meridian but was mis-surveyed two to three miles west, giving Texas 942 square miles of what was supposed to be in New Mexico.

Again, generally speaking, unlike the Sabine River and Red River boundaries, the boundary between Texas and Mexico is the middle of the Rio Grande channel. So, technically speaking, once people cross the middle of the river they are in the United States. Apparently Gov. Greg Abbott has not taken this into consideration since his ill-conceived plan to place buoys in the Rio Grande can infringe on the territory of Mexico and violate international law if they drift across the middle of the channel, which is next to impossible to prevent in the current of the river.

Every one of these four boundary disputes has resulted in a litany of law suites over the decades and they still crop up to today. In every case it can be difficult to know which side of the boundary you are on. Knowing and abiding to the middle of the Rio Grande as the international boundary has a number of ramifications as to how laws, rules and regulations are enacted and enforced.

Just saying.

DONNY HAMILTON

Bryan