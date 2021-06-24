The city of Bryan is at it again, putting the cart before the horse. It seems the Bryan Planning and Zoning Commission is looking into plans for putting a bicycle lane down Texas Avenue -- even though there has never been a decent continuous sidewalk, much less an handicapped-accessible one covering that same area.

A bike lane would take frontage property away from longtime small business owners, reducing access to their businesses by building a median that would close off access to all but major street access, putting some small business owners out of business.

I get it, the commission is eager to find ways to beautify our growing city, but it should not be at the expense of the very taxpaying small businesses that produced that growth in the first place – that is unacceptable!

For starters, I would suggest the P&Z investigate expanding the bicycle lane already in existence on South College Avenue -- which still has no ADA accessible sidewalks but runs parallel to Texas Avenue. It has a much lower traffic volume compared to the higher traffic and the signal light problems we frequently experience on Texas Avenue.

ROY FLORES

Bryan