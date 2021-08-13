Putting children at risk is unconscionable

Bryan ISD schools begin on Tuesday. Texas hospitals are full.

Common sense indicates that without required, universal masking in schools, cases will rise exponentially across Texas. Yet, Gov. Greg Abbott is doubling down on preventing districts from requiring masks.

Will he watch our children when they are sent home from school with COVID-19 symptoms? Will he take them to the doctor? Will he quarantine with them? Will he fill in for us at work when we miss days to take care of our sick children?

Right now, there are no measures beyond optional masking, 10-day quarantine per CDC guidelines, and the long-standing rule that students must be fever-free for 24 hours before returning to school.

Since Abbott will not be staying home with our children or covering for us at work, this means that parents will send exposed children back to school and likely spread the disease at their workplaces.

Many school districts like Bryan are not offering a district-based, online option so that quarantining children can still attend classes. Not only are we endangering our children’s health, but we are robbing them of a full and consistent education.