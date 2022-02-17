 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Puts best needs of community first
0 Comments

Puts best needs of community first

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I have known John Raney for most of his life, as well as his parents and siblings. Not only is he self-motivated and a hard worker, he has spent his time in the Texas House putting the needs and best interests of Bryan-College Station, Texas A&M and Blinn at the forefront of his agenda.

The list of bills that he has authored and passed is impressive, providing money to classrooms, protection for college students and senior citizens, as well as educational assistance to veterans. He is a proud supporter of law enforcement and has secured funding to increase border security.

John has worked tirelessly representing us in Austin and he has earned the right to be returned to continue his work on our behalf.

Please join me in voting for John Raney for Texas House Representative for District 14.

ZOU CHERRY

Bryan

 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Experienced and compassionate
Letters

Experienced and compassionate

I started working with Mark Maltsberger right after I graduated from law school and passed the bar exam. He demonstrated the importance of leg…

Candidate worked hard for son
Letters

Candidate worked hard for son

I wholeheartedly endorse Mark Maltsberger for Brazos County Court-at-Law No. 2 judge. He did more than just represent my son in the biggest pi…

Commissioner has experience
Letters

Commissioner has experience

When Pct. 2 County Commissioner Sammy Catalena passed away, the Republican Party Executive Committee selected Russ Ford to represent the party…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert