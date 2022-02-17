Puts best needs of community first

I have known John Raney for most of his life, as well as his parents and siblings. Not only is he self-motivated and a hard worker, he has spent his time in the Texas House putting the needs and best interests of Bryan-College Station, Texas A&M and Blinn at the forefront of his agenda.

The list of bills that he has authored and passed is impressive, providing money to classrooms, protection for college students and senior citizens, as well as educational assistance to veterans. He is a proud supporter of law enforcement and has secured funding to increase border security.

John has worked tirelessly representing us in Austin and he has earned the right to be returned to continue his work on our behalf.

Please join me in voting for John Raney for Texas House Representative for District 14.

ZOU CHERRY

Bryan