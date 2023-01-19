Public education is state responsibility

The SundayEagle opinion column by Heritage Foundation staff writers Jason Bedrick and Matthew Ladner argued for supplemental educational funding for households desiring alternatives to Texas’ public education system.

They base their argument on their sense that Texas public schools are inadequate for the task of meeting all the ways many parents desire to accomplish the education of their children.

The Heritage Foundation seeks alternatives to public education due to its supporters’ desire for the replacement of public education as the primary state-funded and state standard administrating institution for children from kindergarten through Grade 12.

Each Texan, household and foundation are entitled to their opinion — and public education is not flawless. Yet legislators are responsible to uphold the Texas Constitution, which, which says in Article VII, Section 1, “It shall be the duty of the Legislature of the State to establish and make suitable provision for the support and maintenance of an efficient system of public free schools.”

I am no attorney or judge, but the state Constitution clearly envisions a single “system.” It does not say “systems.” Additionally, the word “efficient” places responsibility upon legislators and the state (as a whole) to create standards and goals for the positive education of the state’s public school students.

Educational goals of private or “independent” education efforts are not under state governance.

As “free speech,” the Heritage Foundation can pressure legislators and pursue success through the Legislature which will create state-funded tuition and/or tax advantages for households whose students pursue independent education — but such a goal does not meet the standard of what is constitutional.

I have never been opposed to independent education, but Texas constitutional responsibilities require the goal to be “an efficient system of public free schools” — a system which is obligated “to take everyone.”

That’s why it’s called “public.”

TED V. FOOT Jr.

Bryan