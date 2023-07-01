As Texans continue to swelter in the dog days of the dangerous heat wave, pet owners must remember to take extra precautions to keep their animal companions safe and cool.

Limit your pet’s time outdoors, ideally during early morning and evening hours. If possible, walk them on the grass to avoid hot surfaces burning their paws. Ensure they always have access to fresh, cold water. Never leave your four-legged friend in your car or in a room without air conditioning. And finally, know the signs of heat stroke, including excessive panting, lethargy, stumbling, a dark or bright-red tongue or gums, bloody diarrhea or vomiting, and seizures.