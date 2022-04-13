Proposition 1 would benefit elderly, disabled

I recently joined the newly formed League of Women Voters of Brazos Valley. This will allow voters to make informed voting decisions that are most beneficial to them.

On May 7, there will be an election covering proposed changes to the Texas Constitution. If approved, Proposition 1 amends the Constitution to set a lower property tax rate for elderly and/or disabled homeowners.

Homeowners who are 65 or older and/or disabled have a freeze on their school property taxes, so their tax bill never changes. For this reason, they did not receive any benefit from the property-tax reductions passed in 2019.

Proposition 1 would allow elderly and/or disabled homeowners to benefit from lower tax rates.

The law related to this proposed amendment requires that the state reimburse school districts for revenue lost by this reduction of school property taxes.

Arguments for Proposition 1: provides significant property tax relief to disabled and/or elderly homeowners and allows more people to benefit from the tax relief passed in 2019.

For individuals living on fixed income, the proposed amendment provides them financial relief and budget certainty.

Arguments against Proposition 1: It does not resolve the problem of relying on property taxes to fund public schools. While school districts are to be reimbursed by the state for any revenue lost, proper funding formulas must be used to make up funding.

Please join the League of Women Voters of the Brazos Valley in casting your vote on May 7.

Research the amendment and make an informed vote.

More information is available at votetexas.gov and through the League of Women Voters of Texas at lwvtexas.org.

KRISTIN HARPER

College Station