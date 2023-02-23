Tim Bryan’s pleading the case of Beverly Estates residents — including former Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson — against the disruption and negative impact an impending project will have on their neighborhood was especially ironic to the residents of Williamson Drive.

During the weekend following publication, residents of Williamson and adjacent streets endured more of the disruption and negative impact brought courtesy of the city of Bryan.

Omitting residents’ opposition to repurposing the parkland that was the old Bryan Municipal Golf Course, I will focus on the Legends event center. Once the Bryan City Council revealed its intent to build an indoor event center in the regional park, residents of the neighborhood along Williamson Drive were concerned. Williamson Drive is a narrow street with drainage ditches. What about increased traffic and parking? Will emergency vehicles be able to make it down the street during an event?

No worries, we were told. The event center was planned to be adjacent to Villa Maria Road, a thoroughfare built for such traffic, and the parking lots will allow buses, thus consolidating parking for regional events.

For reasons yet to be explained, the event center was relocated to a site next to Williamson Drive. The parking lots have access directly onto Williamson Drive, which, despite partial resurfacing, is still inadequate for event traffic flow.

The event center hosted a volleyball tournament Feb. 12-13. Overflow parking along both sides of the east end of Williamson Drive barely left room for a single passenger car to pass through, complicated by latecomers searching for parking. I could not spot buses in the parking lots.

Overflow parking extended past the Williamson-Bomber Drive traffic circle, impinging into the entry and exit lanes. No neighborhood should face this built-in safety hazard, yet according to the city’s glowing prospectus, it is to be a regular occurrence.

Promises made, promises broken.

JOHN MILLER

Bryan