Progressives back changes we need

Nothing that John Hyde, a self-described frustrated conservative, writes in his recent op-ed (Eagle, Oct. 12) is true, except to Fox News and other Trump supporters.

They are all living in a fantasy world, a world without logic, reason, or even common sense. They are still drinking the Kool-Aid Jim Jones served in Guyana.

Their frustration is understandable. It’s as if they have awakened from a 60-year coma to find a world they do not recognize. They are upset by the current all-time low church attendance and by how religion is becoming less important every day. White Christian males once controlled most aspects of daily life but that is changing.

Most people are more accepting of other races, religions, cultures, and lifestyles than they were 60 years ago. They also now understand that natural phenomena are governed by well-known physical laws, not by a supernatural Being. Few think that prayer will end a drought or cause a hurricane to pass them by.

Clinging to old, discredited ideas and refusing to accept changes in morals and socially approved norms of behavior is dangerous. It can lead to anger and violence, such as that exhibited by the mob that attacked the U.S. capital on Jan. 6.

Progressives support the kinds of changes that will lead to a more just, equitable and verdant world. Vote for them in the next election.

BOBBY PRESLEY

College Station