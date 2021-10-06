Progressives are wrong on taxes

One frequently hears progressives promote higher taxes for wealthy individuals and corporations who need to "pay their share."
However, I don't recall that progressives have defined what is "their fair share," although Benie Sanders reportedly felt that 90% for the top 1% would be "acceptable."
Unfortunately, progressives ignore reality. The top 1% pay 40% of all income taxes; the top 10% pay 70 percent of all income taxes. That means the remains 90% pay only 30% and many of those pay no income taxes. Yes, some individuals and corporations legally pay no taxes.
Progressives ignore the effects of their proposed increases. Investments by the wealthy would severely diminish, leading to fewer jobs. Similarly, increasing the corporate tax rate less would make the U.S. less competitive in the world stage, perhaps once again causisng the export of jobs to countries with lower corporate taxes.
We hear a lot from progressives about equity and spreading the wealth. This is not the same as equality as written into our Constitution.
Several programs currently promoted by the left would have serious consequences for our economy and force millions more into dependency on the federal government.
From past experience, we know that, once enacted, these social programs continue ad infinitum and grow more costly.
Democrats say that the Build Back Better will be paid for and not affect anyone who earns less than $400,000. Both statements are absolute nonsense; it already is evident from increasing inflation.
KEITH ARNOLD
Bryan