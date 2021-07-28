Professor's column a lesson in propaganda

Texas A&M University professor Jennifer Mercieca may not have chosen her headline (Eagle, July 25) but, "We are all propagandists now" was fitting. Her opinion column was a case study in "manufactured consent" against the MAGA hat-wearing enemy and repetition (a time-tested propaganda technique) of "Trump’s Big Lie," which led to the killing of exactly one presumably unarmed Trump supporter.
Even a lesser-skilled propagandist might write a piece about "The Big Lie" that the Democratic Party and their news media allies perpetrated against President Trump’s free and fair election in 2016 or "The Big Lie" they perpetrated against Black Americans last year, which has led to billions of dollars of economic damage to our cities and 4,000 excess murders and counting.
MATT POLING
College Station