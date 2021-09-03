 Skip to main content
President should not be senile
President should not be senile

I am 86-six years old and I am here to tell you that not all old people are senile, but also that all senile people are old. 

Those who are thus afflicted should have their dignity protected and they should be treated with loving care.

 However, the senile among us should not be engaging in activities which are apt to cause great harm or death — either to themselves or to others. They shouldn’t be piloting airlines, performing surgery, legislating, adjudicating, nor most of all, should they be presiding over a nation of 360 million people!

LYLE D. STOCKMOE

College Station

