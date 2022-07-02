Poor women most hiurt by Roe uling

I agree with every fact David Ogden presented about the abortion debate (Eagle, June 30).

I have a background in community health plus am 85 years old.

He is spot on. I do have concerns that I would like to add to his timely comments: It is my understanding that almost 90% of women seeking abortions live below the poverty line. Many are married and have children.

The reason they seek abortions is very simple: economic survival. This was certainly the case during the era of the Great Depression. My family owned a small-town funeral home and my father buried many young mothers who tried to self abort because of the economy.

Not knowing where your next meal is coming from or not having adequate health care — Texas is at the bottom of the maternal and child health care spectrum — is the reason many women in desperation want to end a pregnancy.

These women do not have "careers." They have low-paying jobs with no benefits, no paid maternity leave.

These issues have not been addressed adequately in this country and especially this state.

SUE HOOKER

Bryan