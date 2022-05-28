Politicians shouldn't overspend

This is ridiculous. It's beyond unconstitutional. It's criminal.

The U.S. budget deficit has soared from $20 trillion to $28 trillion in three years. Uncontrolled government spending/money laundering no longer even attempts to hide politician's actions with the recent budget including $250 million to build border walls in the Middle East and North Africa. Another $174 million of taxpayer money was spent by the State Department to fund green energy programs in Africa; $40 billion dollars spent under the false expenditures labeled COVID relief is unaccounted for and $11.3 million spent to tell the people of Vietnam to stop burning their trash.

This is nothing compared to the rest of the budget, yet our leaders demand we pay more taxes and claim they need more of our money to fund the government operations every year. Most of these funds are nothing more then money-laundering operations, while the politicians use zero dollars to pay off the debt.

There needs to be a constitutional amendment that states when the government over spends it has to cut expenses starting with the salaries and benefits of those running the show. Why are representative even allowed to discuss increases in spending when they refuse to make any cuts in order to reduce the debt.

If they want to increase spending by 12% then they should be required to cut expenses by a larger amount to fund the new spending.

ALBERT GONTER

Bryan