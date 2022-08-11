 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police doing job ticketing diners

  • 0

In reply to Steve Herrin's letter of Aug. 8, we truly appreciate his family eating lunch in College Station. We also appreciate our visitors obeying all our laws and regulations as we do who live here.

If I illegally park, I would expect and appreciate the police giving me a ticket. The police are doing the job we pay them to do and 3 p.m. is certainly within their duty day.

As to the amount of the fine, it is designed to make people such as Herrin appreciate parking legally in the future.

We are looking forward to his many returns over the next four years or more.

ROBERT SWAIN

College Station

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert