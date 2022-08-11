Police doing job ticketing diners

In reply to Steve Herrin's letter of Aug. 8, we truly appreciate his family eating lunch in College Station. We also appreciate our visitors obeying all our laws and regulations as we do who live here.

If I illegally park, I would expect and appreciate the police giving me a ticket. The police are doing the job we pay them to do and 3 p.m. is certainly within their duty day.

As to the amount of the fine, it is designed to make people such as Herrin appreciate parking legally in the future.

We are looking forward to his many returns over the next four years or more.

ROBERT SWAIN

College Station