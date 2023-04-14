A large gun magazine capacity is needed by the military and police for killing dangerous people quickly. Yet today, some popular guns are designed for and marketed to "civilians" who desire to kill a lot of people quickly.

It should not be one’s right to walk anywhere in public with 20 or 30 rounds able to leave their barrel in 5 seconds or less.

Not being Pollyanna, but the few seconds for an active shooter to eject and re-load can provide victims the chance to confront or to evade the shooter. Are mag capacities the major part of mass shootings? No! Mag limits are not a total solution, clearly.

But the lack of common-sense magazine limits is a symbol, a national talisman, for our near-total lack of action on many reasonable gun limits. It is just one small representation of where we are now.

Here are eight suggestions that preserve our Second Amendment:

• improved universal background checks

• reducing the high hurdles for ‘red flag’ confiscations

• longer waiting periods

• tightening the gun show and private sale loophole

• enhanced systems for making “no-fault, good-faith” reports about those displaying suspicious behaviors

• raising the minimum age for gun purchases to 21

• better laws for the safe storage of weapons

• better laws to hold parents responsible for minors’ dangerous acts involving guns

Here are two more suggestions, steps-removed from the gun itself:

• enhancing pediatric mental health resources (Studies documented that since 2018 1 in 6 U.S. youths had a mental health condition)

• help for our high-, middle- and even elementary schools in reducing student bullying

The majority of the U.S. public supports greater firearms restrictions … also true for many shooting enthusiasts. There are many ideas on this point. Yet real, serious debates on what we collectively want to implement are too-few, too-fragmented, and are stalled — thwarted by divided politics.

We have an ongoing national tragedy of school and mass shootings. Shame on us! It is insanity that we allow this to continue unabated.

ALAN BREWER

College Station