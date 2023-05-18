The chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee says his probe of Biden family business dealings has evolved from examining lucrative overseas business payments to determining whether Joe Biden corruptly took policy actions to enrich his family.

"This is an investigation of the president of the United States for public corruption," he said

In a wide-ranging interview on the state of his investigation, James Comer, R-Kentucky, said his review of scores of suspicious activity reports flagging transactions involving Biden family businesses and partners indicated that major banks had serious concerns about money laundering dating back many years.

"What about money laundering?" he asked. "Multiple banks in those violations implied that there was money laundering going on. What about racketeering? Racketeering is when you create shell companies and fake companies that serve no purpose other than to launder money."

Comer’s comments came a day after he released a 36-page interim report on what the bank reports show, providing clear evidence that Biden family members got at least $10 million from foreign interests — many in countries where Joe Biden had U.S. policy responsibility when he was Barack Obama’s vice president, including payments directly from China.

