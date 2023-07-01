My association with the Bryan school's athletic programs spans 45 years.

Over that time, many gifted athletes have walked onto the fields and courts of Bryan and Rudder high schools. Beside them were dedicated student-athletes whohad a love and desire to be a part of a team in a sport they loved.

We all know how the statistics stack up for student-athletes. Hundreds enter at the junior high level, fewer in high school, even fewer in college and only about 2% will make the professional level.

The focus will be on the high school level student-athlete. A pattern has formed over the years and has become a trend. The first game of the season most always has the highest attendance. The outcome of that game has an impact on attendance of future games. If it is a loss, attendance drops dramatically. This is the main focus of my letter.

These young men and women work hard in the off season and during practices to be their best. Losing one game does not define them for the year or a lifetime. Our community needs to rally behind them to show our support, especially in the rough times. These student-athletes continue to go to practices to get better, learn from their mistakes, and to persevere, to finish what they started.

My appeal to the community is to get behind our student-athletes in the good and bad times. Show them we support their efforts to become better by attending games.

These student-athletes do not quit after losing one game, let us not quit on them!

TONY MORTON

Bryan