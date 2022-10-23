Pleasant experience at Bryan Viking game

We want to thank the Bryan Viking concession stand people for allowing us to enjoy popcorn and other amenities without taking out a loan.

The grandchildren we were with clapped and enjoyed the festivities, including the bands. Going to the concession stand and getting what they wanted was icing on the cake.

We did not pay for parking, nor pay for special seating and enjoyed ourselves watching all the interaction of the other people.

May our universities at some point and time learn from this type of experience.

JAMES ELMQUIST

College Station