 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pleasant experience at Bryan Viking game

  • 0

We want to thank the Bryan Viking concession stand people for allowing us to enjoy popcorn and other amenities without taking out a loan.

The grandchildren we were with clapped and enjoyed the festivities, including the bands. Going to the concession stand and getting what they wanted was icing on the cake.

We did not pay for parking, nor pay for special seating and enjoyed ourselves watching all the interaction of the other people.

May our universities at some point and time learn from this type of experience.

JAMES ELMQUIST

College Station

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former CS mayors name their choices

The majority of the members of the College Station Association of Mayors support John Nichols for mayor and Bob Yancy, William Wright and Mark…

Does Biden want to destroy America?

Doesn't the White House and its dwellers know what we here in America look like when we are standing on 264 billion barrels of untapped oil? A…

Progressives back changes we need

Nothing that John Hyde, a self-described frustrated conservative, writes in his recent op-ed (Eagle, Oct. 12) is true, except to Fox News and …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert