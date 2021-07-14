 Skip to main content
Play our national anthem at all events
Play our national anthem at all events

At a recent Tampa Bay National Hockey League game, the audience spontaneously joined in to the singing of the national anthem. 

What a moving experience for the crowd and all those who have seen the replay time and time again on television.

I want to encourage Texas A&M, Sam Houston State University, Blinn College and all public and private schools in the Brazos Valley to invite all participants at all events to join in the singing of our national anthem.  

This can be an initiative taken on right here in Central Texas that can go viral and spread nationwide. 

AL JONES

Former Brazos County judge

Bryan

