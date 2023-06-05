More people should have plants. Plants are pretty and cool to look at because of their different colors and varieties.

Interestingly enough, they soothe people and channel our stress by triggering our happy brain chemicals with things such as dopamine, oxytocin and serotonin.

We need plants to live because without them there wouldn't be any food. Plants give us shelter, medicine and fuel. Plants release oxygen and carbon dioxide through photosynthesis and respiration. We need oxygen to live and plants produce oxygen. We should have more oxygen in Bryan-College Station.

Everyone, please plant some flowers or some sort of plants. This is important for humans and animals.

Plants are beautiful, they soothe people, provide oxygen and, finally, give people food, shelter, medicine and food.

MARY COCHRAN, elementary student

College Station