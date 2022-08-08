Planting a raspberry on negative column

Danny Tyree’s article on the Opinion page on July 29 really exemplifies the burgeoning negative effect naysayers have on our society’s psyche.

His negative take on individual and multifamily community gardens is both misplaced and downright mean spirited.

The tongue-in-cheek approach at denigrating folks for attempting to find solace and a sense of contributing to a proven worthy cause is despicable.

Home gardening, while not usually cost effective, has many positive attributes. The simple but arduous task of breaking the soil up, adding organic matter, and planting seeds or seedlings is this side of a joyous occasion.

One gets exercise, sunshine and a feeling of community; whether as a singular, family or multi family project.

There is magic in a garden, from observing the unfurling of the first set of leaves to watching initiating the first fruit set.

Of course, there is also the sweating, weeding, hoeing and insect control, not to mention trying to keep up with a watering regimen in a prolonged drought!

Nothing of true value comes without sweat equity. Gardening is not a lost art, but an adventure to be shared with the young and old.

And by the way, I don’t like rutabagas!

CHARLES KING

College Station