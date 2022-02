My wife and I are supporting Greg Abbott and John Raney.

Both have performed admirably in office, doing what is best for the people of this state, including in Abbott's case acting to protect our border in the absence of federal support for this need.

Their opponents have offered nothing new from what Abbott and Raney already have addressed and accomplished.

We received a mailout from Raney's opponent that can only be described as negative.

KEITH ARNOLD

Bryan