Perfect candidate for district clerk

As you step into the voting booth, remember to vote Krystal Kelly for Brazos County district clerk.

Knowing Kelly both personally and professionally, I have seen just how much she puts into everything that she does. She is a tireless worker who wants things to run as smoothly as possible and will go out of her way to set things up as such.

She is also extremely knowledgeable as to what goes on and has experience both working in the clerk's office and as a paralegal. Because of this, she knows exactly what needs to be done in order to make filing in the Brazos County as efficient as it can be for all parties involved.

Her tireless work ethic and genuine heart are unmatched. I have no doubt that she is the perfect candidate for this job.

JOSEPH BENN

College Station