 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Perfect candidate for district clerk
0 Comments

Perfect candidate for district clerk

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

As you step into the voting booth, remember to vote Krystal Kelly for Brazos County district clerk.

Knowing Kelly both personally and professionally, I have seen just how much she puts into everything that she does. She is a tireless worker who wants things to run as smoothly as possible and will go out of her way to set things up as such.

She is also extremely knowledgeable as to what goes on and has experience both working in the clerk's office and as a paralegal. Because of this, she knows exactly what needs to be done in order to make filing in the Brazos County as efficient as it can be for all parties involved.

Her tireless work ethic and genuine heart are unmatched. I have no doubt that she is the perfect candidate for this job.

JOSEPH BENN

College Station

 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Experienced and compassionate
Letters

Experienced and compassionate

I started working with Mark Maltsberger right after I graduated from law school and passed the bar exam. He demonstrated the importance of leg…

Commissioner has experience
Letters

Commissioner has experience

When Pct. 2 County Commissioner Sammy Catalena passed away, the Republican Party Executive Committee selected Russ Ford to represent the party…

Candidate worked hard for son
Letters

Candidate worked hard for son

I wholeheartedly endorse Mark Maltsberger for Brazos County Court-at-Law No. 2 judge. He did more than just represent my son in the biggest pi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert