Patterson did so much for veterans

I guarantee Brazos County Judge Duane Peters and Commissioners Chuck Konderla and Wanda Watson have never achieved anything close to what Veteran Service Officer Pat Patterson did on behalf of our veterans.

It is disgusting how Pat was treated. While we are not sure what their true reasons were, sometimes they need to see the bigger picture.

Pat was incredibly well-known for caring for us veterans and our families. He worked very hard to ensure each veteran was given the benefits that were well-deserved. I challenge any of the three of the commissioners listed above to try to do the job Pat did. Theirs would be an epic failure.

I am and always will be appreciative of Pat Patterson. He is one of the few who stood up to make a positive difference for us veterans. He was consistent, caring and decent. I wish him the best.

Perhaps this is great time for Peters, Konderla and Watson to better evaluate their “service” for our veterans compared to Pat’s. They would never be able to achieve even a portion of what Pat did. Maybe it is time to evaluate them to see if they should retain their positions. That would certainly give them more free time to do some self-reflections.

K.B. ROBERTSON

Navy Air veteran

College Station

Commissioners wrong to fire Patterson Shame on Duane Peters, Chuck Konderla and Wanda Watson, who have no idea the harm theyhave done to the veterans of Brazos County by dismissing Pat Patterson.

He loves the veterans and has helped so many. You have to be very smart, “know the ropes,” know how to communicate with the military(not easy) to do the job.

The article in The Eagle said if veterans need help just call these numbers. That will never work —you have to have a person like Pat Patterson to help you. You cannot do anything on the phone.

The decision to fire him shows me these three people have no clue what his job included and do not know what it means to really care for the veterans. There will never be anyone like him to fill this position. I feel sorry for the veterans now who need help.

When Patterson was helping me during several visits, I would see what a hard job it was to deal with military on the phone and he knew what to do.

Also I never saw such a calendar like he had on his desk showing the appointments he had. I used to tell him to slow down but he loved his work helping people.

God bless Pat Patterson and his family. I’m forever grateful for his service.

SUSAN KEMP

College Station