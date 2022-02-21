 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Passion makes her a great leader
0 Comments

Passion makes her a great leader

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

As a 20-plus-year resident of the Brazos Valley, I endorse Krystal Kelly as candidate for Brazos County district clerk.

Her passion and experience make her a great leader for this position in Brazos County. I encourage everyone to vote.

MANDY KULLMAN

College Station

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Experienced and compassionate
Letters

Experienced and compassionate

I started working with Mark Maltsberger right after I graduated from law school and passed the bar exam. He demonstrated the importance of leg…

Letters

A personality of 'let's discuss'

I am writing in support of my Aggie classmate and friend, John Raney. I have known John and wife Elizabeth for more than 50 years now and have…

Commissioner has experience
Letters

Commissioner has experience

When Pct. 2 County Commissioner Sammy Catalena passed away, the Republican Party Executive Committee selected Russ Ford to represent the party…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert