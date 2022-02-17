Passion, loyalty show the kind of man

Many federal and state mandated programs have gone through difficult changes in recent years. One of those programs is Early Childhood Intervention (ECI), which serves developmentally delayed children between 0-3 years old.

Over the past 10 years, ECI was transferred between host agencies three times.

Mark Maltsberger, one of the MHMR Authority of Brazos Valley Board members, worked countless hours to keep the program in our community. When ECI ultimately transitioned away from MHMR, he was instrumental in ensuring the program retained the necessary resources, financial stability and personnel.

Mark’s dedication, passion and loyalty demonstrate the kind of person he is. He never lost sight of this program and understood the need for it in our community.

Mark has fought continually for the well-being of what is needed in our community and surrounding counties.

I have felt fortunate for his support and interest in social and educational services in the Brazos Valley.

MIRIAM ROMAN

Bryan