 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Passion, loyalty show the kind of man
0 Comments

Passion, loyalty show the kind of man

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Many federal and state mandated programs have gone through difficult changes in recent years. One of those programs is Early Childhood Intervention (ECI), which serves developmentally delayed children between 0-3 years old.

Over the past 10 years, ECI was transferred between host agencies three times.

Mark Maltsberger, one of the MHMR Authority of Brazos Valley Board members, worked countless hours to keep the program in our community. When ECI ultimately transitioned away from MHMR, he was instrumental in ensuring the program retained the necessary resources, financial stability and personnel.

Mark’s dedication, passion and loyalty demonstrate the kind of person he is. He never lost sight of this program and understood the need for it in our community.

Mark has fought continually for the well-being of what is needed in our community and surrounding counties.

I have felt fortunate for his support and interest in social and educational services in the Brazos Valley.

MIRIAM ROMAN

Bryan

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Experienced and compassionate
Letters

Experienced and compassionate

I started working with Mark Maltsberger right after I graduated from law school and passed the bar exam. He demonstrated the importance of leg…

Candidate worked hard for son
Letters

Candidate worked hard for son

I wholeheartedly endorse Mark Maltsberger for Brazos County Court-at-Law No. 2 judge. He did more than just represent my son in the biggest pi…

Commissioner has experience
Letters

Commissioner has experience

When Pct. 2 County Commissioner Sammy Catalena passed away, the Republican Party Executive Committee selected Russ Ford to represent the party…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert