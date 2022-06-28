 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Parts of Main Street are too narrow

I applaud the city for its revitalization of Downtown Bryan. There is, however, a traffic situation that could cause a big problem.

On Main Street, the driving lane in some places is much too narrow. At times, my Nissan Xterra can barely make it through the large trucks parked on both sides. Often, I have less than one foot of clearance on each side past my mirrors.

I measured the size of Bryan Fire Department vehicles and learned that there are times when fire trucks and EMT vehicles cannot make it through without hitting parked pickups. This could be a serious liability for the city should there be an emergency that required immediate response.

I don't drive this part of Main Street and on all downtown streets I average 10-15 mph because of pedestrians walking from between parked cars without looking.

WILLIAM MOORE

Bryan

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

