Like David Ogden (Eagle, April 26), I am opposed to the Texas Legislature’s efforts to promote teaching religion in public schools. Ogden says that religious instruction should be left to parents. Maybe so, but many parents are poorly equipped to do this.

Most religions worship a supernatural being, have mythical explanations for how the earth was created and how life originated, and glorify their history. These shared beliefs and myths are what hold the group together, be they Christians, Buddhists, Muslims or whatever.

Some beliefs and myths are more important than others. It’s only moderately painful for parents to tell their child that Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy are not real beings.

However, someone in addition to a parent might need to help a child deal with religious myths and beliefs.

BOBBY PRESLEY

College Station