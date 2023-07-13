The Grimes County-College Station area is one of the most conservative areas in the state. Our state representatives for Grimes County and College Station should mirror those conservative values.

Unfortunately, both the Grimes County and College Station areas are saddled with a couple of the most liberal Republican state representatives in Texas.

According to Mark P. Jones, a political science fellow at Rice University’s James A Baker III Institute for Public Policy, in 2023, Kyle Kacal, the state representative for District 12, was ranked 74th out of 84 Republican state representatives in his conservative voting record. John Raney, the state representative for District 14, was ranked 80th out of 84 Republican state representatives in his conservative voting record. These two Republican representatives are barely better than their Democrat counterparts.

Conversely, Steve Toth, the state representative from the Montgomery area, was ranked the fourth most conservative voting Republican state representative.

We in the Grimes County and College Station area deserve someone who votes like Steve Toth, not someone who votes like Kyle Kacal or John Raney.

Also, as another benchmark, Ben Leman, the state representative for Grimes County in 2021, was the 18th most conservative voting Republican state representative out of 82 Republicans in the Texas House.

We in Grimes County suffered a major setback when Kyle Kacal replaced Ben Leman.

There is an opening here for someone to challenge both Kyle Kacal and John Raney in the next Republican primary election. I look forward to supporting someone who will more closely reflect the values of the Grimes County and College Station area voters.

DAN AGAN

Anderson