 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our compromise Constitution
0 comments

Our compromise Constitution

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

Americans have just celebrated the 234th anniversary of the United States Constitution during Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23. 

Yet how many of us realize that when the delegates to the Constitutional Convention debated the specifics of the document, many did not trust each other and they all wanted to be citizens of their own states rather than giving up rights to join together as a nation?

 Some of the very first stumbling blocks they encountered in their debates were the words “national” and “American.”  Most delegates preferred to remain a citizen of their own states rather than form a nation; forming a nation would mean that power and influence would rest with the national government and that smaller states would not have the same amount of power as larger states. 

Until these issues were addressed, they were in a stalemate. After lengthy debate, this issue was solved through the “Great Compromise” in which all states would have equal representation in the Senate and representation based on population in the House of Representatives. 

As they deliberated, it also became evident a leader was needed. Would this be a president and if so, how would the president be chosen?

Many were opposed to the idea of a president because it reminded them of a king, of which they had just rid themselves, and many delegates thought the people were not educated enough to choose a president.

It is a tribute to the framers of the Constitution that today we have a national system of government that is led by a president who is chosen by the people. 

Today we accept these ideas, but we should remember this was not always the case. At one time in history the idea of a national government was strange, perhaps even “revolutionary.”

LEONORA OWRE

La Villita Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution

College Station

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Robert E. Lee betrayed America
Letters

Robert E. Lee betrayed America

Blanche Brick (Eagle, Sept. 14) recommends a balanced view of Robert E. Lee, remembering positives about him along with the fundamental poison…

Letters

Congress cannot control nature

In September 1938, at the age of 12, I went to the corner of 79th Street and 17th Avenue in Brooklyn, New York. I want to experience the feel …

Be careful at Lick Creek Park
Letters

Be careful at Lick Creek Park

After living in Pennsylvania, outside Philadelphia, for more than 50 years, I decided to sell my home and move to College Station, where my fa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert