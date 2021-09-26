Our compromise Constitution

Americans have just celebrated the 234th anniversary of the United States Constitution during Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23.

Yet how many of us realize that when the delegates to the Constitutional Convention debated the specifics of the document, many did not trust each other and they all wanted to be citizens of their own states rather than giving up rights to join together as a nation?

Some of the very first stumbling blocks they encountered in their debates were the words “national” and “American.” Most delegates preferred to remain a citizen of their own states rather than form a nation; forming a nation would mean that power and influence would rest with the national government and that smaller states would not have the same amount of power as larger states.

Until these issues were addressed, they were in a stalemate. After lengthy debate, this issue was solved through the “Great Compromise” in which all states would have equal representation in the Senate and representation based on population in the House of Representatives.