Tim Bryan (Eagle, Feb. 10) wrote about the Beverly Estates, known to most locals as Rosemary Drive.

I advocate for the preservation of neighborhoods, and I share Bryan’s concerns about the possible disruption to his neighborhood and hope a logical solution can be found.

"Not In My Back Yard" is a well-known phenomenon in which people raise issues of fairness only when it affects them. Rosemary Drive is a relatively short street with some of our community’s most opulent homes. Bryan’s concerns would ring less hollow had he previously been an advocate for other neighborhoods, such as the minority neighborhoods in North Bryan, literally on the other side of the tracks. One-quarter of Bryan's population is at or below the poverty level. There are many deserving of our civic concern. They do not live on Rosemary Drive.

Bryan seems to have a beef with the city of College Station for providing services to its residents as inexpensively as possible — in other words, for doing its job. Far be it from me to offer negotiating advice to Tim Bryan, but if you are hoping for a creative solution, this may not be the best approach. This project seems to be proceeding based on an agreement with the city of Bryan. Perhaps that is a more productive direction for your effort.

Suggesting the destruction of a riparian area to preserve the “feel” of your neighborhood is a little like suggesting smoking for good health.

As an advocate for neighborhood integrity, I welcome Bryan to the fold. There are many less affluent neighborhoods in great need of his help.

HUGH STEARNS

College Station