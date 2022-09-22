Opinion cartoon was disingenuous at best

I found the political cartoon on the Opinion page in The Eagle on Wednesday deplorable and disingenuous.

Hundreds of women and children have been raped, victimized and forced into a future of sexual slavery during their journey to the U.S. after illegally entering the country.

But when a small number of these illegal immigrants make a choice to relocate further north, suddenly Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis are the *bad guys."

Why is nothing being done by the feds in D.C. to stop the flow of illegal drugs across our "closed, secure" border? People are dying from all of these problems daily.

PAT LAMPO

College Station