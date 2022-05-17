Only one with infrastructure training

In Brazos County, four commissioners sit on a board presided by the county judge.
Russ Ford is the only county commissioner with any infrastructure experience. Russ graduated from A&M with a degree in construction science.
He has spent the past 20 years bidding jobs on things such as roads and bridges. If we replace him on that board, we will have no one with that experience at a time when we have some of the biggest infrastructure issues headed for Brazos County.
Early voting started May 16.
Reelect Russ Ford as county commissioner for Precinct 2.
JAY MEADOR, ’83
College Station