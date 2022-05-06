Only one gender can get pregnant

The Eagle often uses the Texas Tribune as a news source, apparently considering it a legitimate journalism operation.

That simply is not true, and the Tribune operates under an agenda akin to “60 Minutes”: what it publishes might contain facts, but only the facts it wants readers to see, craftily avoiding complete context in regards to a news story.

The Wednesday Tribune abortion story in The Eagle is an example, and if one reviews it, the Tribune writer never uses “women/woman,” instead stating “pregnant people, pregnant patients" etc. Previous Tribune articles already dropped the gender reference, regarding pregnancy.

Is “woke” news a new Eagle standard? Does the typical Eagle reader think pregnancy is not limited to one gender? The Texas Tribune thinks otherwise.

GREG STASNY

Somerville