 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Only one gender can get pregnant

  • 0

The Eagle often uses the Texas Tribune as a news source, apparently considering it a legitimate journalism operation.

That simply is not true, and the Tribune operates under an agenda akin to “60 Minutes”: what it publishes might contain facts, but only the facts it wants readers to see, craftily avoiding complete context in regards to a news story.

The Wednesday Tribune abortion story in The Eagle is an example, and if one reviews it, the Tribune writer never uses “women/woman,” instead stating “pregnant people, pregnant patients" etc. Previous Tribune articles already dropped the gender reference, regarding pregnancy.

Is “woke” news a new Eagle standard? Does the typical Eagle reader think pregnancy is not limited to one gender? The Texas Tribune thinks otherwise.

GREG STASNY

Somerville 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How will schools cover lost income?

I have been happy to learn about the May 7 special election in which citizens will have an opportunity to vote on two proposed amendments to t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert