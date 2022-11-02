Only candidate who would fight for people

After reviewing the background of all the candidates for mayor of Bryan, Mike Southerland is the most qualified candidate for the job.

He has proven leadership abilities throughout his life, proven he has cared for the residents and worked to protect them for many years as a member of the city council and as a member of many local charitable organizations.

He shows he has the knowledge of the city budget and where to spend the money in a correct manner to benefit the residents. Mike would work with all departments in managing the budget to best serve the needs of the people of Bryan.

With the rise of crime across the nation, Mike is aware that Bryan is not immune to what is happening with kids and drugs on the street. He does not represent special interests or other entities that want to come into Bryan and develop and leave and only take our money.

The residents are tired of being overlooked and need someone who listens to our concerns and needs such as better streets, traffic concerns, recreation for the families who live here and senior citizens. Economic development is good for developers, but leaves the residents' needs behind.

Mike Southerland is the only candidate who would fight for the needs of the people of Bryan.

JAKE CARSWELL

Bryan