Now is the time to care for our planet

Climate change is a fact — there is no doubt about it. Each year there are more tornados, hurricanes, forest fires, droughts, smog, cold snaps, melting icebergs, disappearing forests, rising ocean levels, dying sea life, rising heat levels, ocean warming, animals migrating to cooler elevations and extreme snowfalls.

Need I say more?

We are killing our planet. Sure, in a few billion years our sun will become a red giant and destroy our planet, but to we have to help its demise?

The answer to this problem has been discussed for many years, but we have reached the point where it must be addressed seriously before it is too late. Maybe it already is too late.

The use of fossil fuels must be reduced significantly to help alleviate the problem. The rest of the world is electrifying their economies, we we must do so also. Future generations are entitled to have a healthy planet. Why can't people understand that?

When was the last time anyone talked about wisdom, justice, courage and moderation? Now is the time to do just that6 with respect to climate change solutions.

It's all right to leave a legacy of wealth to your children, but let's leave a healthy planet in that legacy, also.

There is enough food, shelter and supplies for everyone on this planet, but do we really want to "bite the hand that feeds us?" Our planet has been good to us, so shouldn't we be good to it?

So let's employ the sun, wind and nuclear power to satisfy our energy needs of our country,

This fact must not be denied any longer.

TYRONE GORMLEY

Bryan