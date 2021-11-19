Nothing is free in government

It's almost comical to see the "hypotheses" given by the progressives, especially among the mainstream media, to explain the outcome of the recent elections. They cannot conceive that the large majority of the US. citizens are dissatisfied with the current direction of our country.

That discontent was obvious in those elections, including rejection of trillions of dollars for social "infrastructure."

President Joe Biden's assertion that the "Build Back Better" costs nothing boggles the mind. Whenever some "free" program is begun by a government — federal, state or local — it has costs that someone has to pay for it.

Right now, the "tax" we all are paying for the trillions of dollars spent on the COVID-19 pandemic is called inflation — and every one is paying that "tax."

KEITH ARNOLD

Bryan