 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nothing is free in government
0 comments

Nothing is free in government

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It's almost comical to see the "hypotheses" given by the progressives, especially among the mainstream media, to explain the outcome of the recent elections. They cannot conceive that the large majority of the US. citizens  are dissatisfied with the current direction of our country.

That discontent was obvious in those elections, including rejection of trillions of dollars for social "infrastructure." 

President Joe Biden's assertion that the "Build Back Better" costs nothing  boggles the mind. Whenever some "free" program is begun by a government — federal, state or local — it has costs that someone has to pay for it.

Right now, the "tax" we all are paying for the trillions of dollars spent on the COVID-19 pandemic is called inflation — and every one is paying that "tax."

KEITH ARNOLD

Bryan

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gun safety is a basic instinct
Letters

Gun safety is a basic instinct

I read that Alec Baldwin accidentally killed Halyna Hutchins and wounded Joe Souza with a “prop pistol” that had been given to him by an assis…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert