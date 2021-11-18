Nothing is free in government
It’s almost comical to see the “hypotheses” given by the progressives, especially among the mainstream media, to explain the outcome of the recent elections. They cannot conceive that the large majority of the US. citizens are dissatisfied with the current direction of our country.
That discontent was obvious in those elections, including rejection of trillions of dollars for social “infrastructure.”
President Joe Biden’s assertion that the “Build Back Better” costs nothing boggles the mind. Whenever some “free” program is begun by a government — federal, state or local — it has costs that someone has to pay for it.
Right now, the “tax” we all are paying for the trillions of dollars spent on the COVID-19 pandemic is called inflation — and every one is paying that “tax.”
KEITH ARNOLD
Bryan
Bishops: avoid Biden-Trump race
As a practicing Catholic, I appreciated the conflicts presented in “U.S. Catholic bishops may dodge rebuke of Biden over abortion” (Eagle, Nov. 14).
There are elections coming in 2024. Do the bishops appear to favor President Joe Biden, who has shown to be a good Catholic in all respects except abortion, or Donald Trump?
Trump has been married three times, cheated on at least two of his wives, appeared on the cover of Playboy magazine with an unclad young lady, frequented the Playboy Mansion, cheated contractors and students, violated Christ’s dictate that we forgive our neighbor (he never forgives a negative attack) and stated in the 2016 debates that he changed from pro-choice shortly before running for president as a Republican (knowing he could never get the nomination as pro-choice candidate).
I think the bishops would do well to avoid this dilemma.
MARTIN WALSH
Glendale, Missouri
Thank you for honoring our veterans
A heart-felt shout-out to Pebble Creek Elementary School for the beautiful, fun, exciting and patriotic celebration honoring our veterans on their day.
We all should praise God for the superintendent, principal, counselors, teachers, assistants, the custodial staff, grounds-keepers, security personnel, the volunteers and substitutes.
And the kids — wow! Seldom have I seen such a fine group of youth who were so fell of joy, happiness, enthusiasm and energy. All with bright eyes and contagious smiles, waving, saying “thank you.” They chanted “USA. USA. USA” with a sense of love.
It was truly inspiring. Tears streamed down the cheeks of veterans and teachers as well. Thanks to you pasrets, grandparents, Gospel-preaching pastors, neighbors and friends for rearing young girls and boys of that caliber.
Also, a big thank you to the Consol High School drumline, cheer and dance teams. Also the Aggie cadet flag-bearers for their performance and support to make Veterans’ Day so special. May they all continue down that narrow path that leads to life and victory.
Upon returning from Vietnam in the late 1960s and early 1970s, many Aggies, friends and family were greeted with chants of hate and looks filled with disdain. Not this time: It was ju8st the opposite. The entire event was filled with love, respect, compassion, thankfulness, uplifting words and expressions of support.
It was so refreshing and present in “the way it should be!” Hopefully other local schools, from kindergarten through college, were doing the same.
Everyone in attendance, young and old, male and female, rich and poor, red, yellow, black, brown and white, left the event a better person than when they arrived.
Much love and appreciation goes out to each of you. Thank you all.
CHERYL COX
College Station