Not working for a better Brazos County

I am appalled by the actions — or rather inaction — of Brazos County Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford.

On Sept. 6, Aldrich and Ford failed to show up for the commissioners court meeting to uphold their constitutional duties: approving a county budget and levying a tax rate. To pass a tax rate the commissioners court needs four commissioners present to vote. Aldrich and Ford were intentionally absent to prevent such a vote.

As it pertains to the tax rate, $9.58 more a month for the average priced home in the county is a small price to pay for sheriff’s office protection, safe roads, the justice system and adequately staffed jail.

I don’t like paying taxes any more than anyone else, but quality of life and peace of mind are worth it.

Aldrich and Ford also were absent from the public hearings where residents spoke about the budget and tax rate. Not only are Aldrich and Ford not upholding their constitutional duties they are failing the residents of Brazos County.

I expect my elected officials who work for and on behalf of the people to show up for work. Commissioners are paid a lot of money. I expect — no I demand — them to respect my taxpayer dollars, which pay their salaries, and show up to adopt a budget and tax rate.

By failing to adopt a budget they’ve already failed your constituents once. Do not continue to fail us by not reporting to work and passing a tax rate.

The commissioners court should represent Brazos County and its residents as a team and Aldrich and Ford are not working with their colleagues to make Brazos County a better place for all of us.

DWAYNE RAYMOND

College Station