Not too much to spend to learn the truth

On Saturday, I read in The Eagle the column by Melanie Collette: "Select panel wastes $4 million."

It must be said that $4 million, or even $40 million (or more), is never too much to find and disseminate to the American public the truth about Jan. 6, 2021.

While, sadly, there are far to many people who still deny and resist acknowledging the truth about that day and what led up to it; history will judge the Jan. 6th panel with great favor for illuminating the truth.

We should all pray, also for preventing a repeat,... ever! 

ALAN BREWER

College Station

