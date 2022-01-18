Not sure that fascism can't happen here

To finish my masters degree back in the ’70s, I had only one credit hour left to do, so the English department allowed me to complete the credit by reading an important novel of a period in American literature and writing a critical analysis of it.

I chose It Can't Happen Here by Sinclair Lewis. Having recently experienced a narcissist president trying to hold on to power by having his goons attack the U.S. Capitol to annul the electoral vote process (and maybe kill his vice president), I began to remember the plot of Lewis's novel; remember, this is back in the 1930s with dictators rising in Italy and Germany.

Here is the plot: Buzz Windrip, a demagogue, is elected president of the U.S. after fomenting fear and promising drastic economic and social reforms while promoting a return to patriotism and conservative values.

After his election, Windrip takes complete control of the government and imposes totalitarian rule with the help of his paramilitary force in the manner of Hitler/Mussolini and the Fascists.