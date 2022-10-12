Not involved in real estate or land

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
I am urging the residents of Bryan to vote for Mike Southerland for mayor. Having been a long-time Bryanite, I am tired of the city council basically being a self-serving institution for people who are land developers and/or in real estate. 

These people are not bad people but people who feel they have a lot to lose if they do not control the city council. 

We currently have a local government system that naturally lends itself to it. We ask these people to invest a lot of their money and time into the community for just a little power and almost no pay.

We currently have a candidate for mayor, Mike Southerland, who is fully retired and is not part of the real estate community or a developer.  Mike Southerland has a lot of experience in city government and only wants to make our community a better place for “all” the people of Bryan. 

Mike wants to hear from the residents of Bryan. He believes that the elected officials should represent “all” the people, and he wants to be that person for us. Local officials are purposely not politically affiliated just for that reason.

Please cast your vote for Mike Southerland for mayor.

ROBERT VAN BRUNT

Bryan

