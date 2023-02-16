Not an efficient way to run anything

I’m responding to Saturday’s front-page article in The Eagle regarding the resignation of Ruth Simmons, who is resigning as the highly qualified president of Prairie View A&M three months earlier than expected.

The reason she gives is because A&M Chancellor John Sharp “informed her that ‘she could continue as president with limited presidential authority,’ “ not allowing her to “hire senior staff or deans except on an interim basis.”

This is reminiscent of Sen. Mitch McConnell refusing to allow President Barack Obama to appoint a Supreme Court justice early in Obama’s last year of office.

It seems that some believe that even though a person can hold an office or job, his or her responsibilities and ability to perform that job end within a year of leaving office or upon notice of a future resignation or retirement.

Not a very efficient way to run a country, business or university.

Carol Biggs

College Station